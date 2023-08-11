 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Meghan Markle absent from video featuring Taylor Swift's performance

Friday, August 11, 2023

While Meghan Markle has not claimed to have attended Taylor Swift's recent performance in California, some people are hell-bent on coming up with proof that she wasn't there.

Multiple media organizations reported that the Duchess of Sussex was seen at the concert while her husband Prince Harry was in Asia with his friend Nacho.

Meghan Markle's PR team was accused of being behind the media reports regarding her presence at the Taylor Swift concert.

A video featuring multiple celebrities attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour has been circulated to corroborate the claims that reports regarding Meghan were incorrect.

In the widely circulated video, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Paul Rudd, Blake Lively, Shawn Mendes, Alexandra Daddario, Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman and many other celebrities are seen attending Taylor Swift's performances.

Earlier, a report said Meghan Markle jumped out of her chair to sing along to the song "You Belong with Me" at one of Taylor Swift's LA shows this week.



