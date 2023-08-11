King Charles is a ‘petty monarch’ to Prince Harry

King Charles has just been called out for going forward with Prince Harry’s HRH title removal, given its petty nature.

The Daily Mail's diary editor Richard Eden made these thoughts known while reacting to the news of Prince Harry’s removal.

He broke it all down in his interview with the Palace Confidential.

Mr Eden started everything off by branding the entire situation a ‘petty’ and ‘trivial’ move, and even went as far as to pin the blame on King Charles himself.

He started the chat by saying, “he should be removed from the line of succession” too because “he is still one of those counsellors of state that can stand in for the king… why not remove him?”

This opinion has come shortly before Mr Eden added, “It's ridiculous to be doing petty things to the website.”

Before signing off he also urged the king to “deal with the big things and make the big changes that matter.”

These claims have come after an official statement was released on the matter.

According to Express it stipulates the reason for this change, three years after the royal exit and said, “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”