Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘not in the forethought’ of Netflix who is playing the field when it comes to the new rom-com project.

Insights about this ‘double-dipping’ has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during interview with the Place Confidential.

In the middle of this chat, Mr. Eden referenced just how many eggs Netflix seems to have put in Harry and Meghan’s basket, adding that it won’t be a “skin off their nose” even if the duo fails to deliver.

This is mainly because, Netflix themselves bought the rights to the rom-com book that has inspired that upcoming film about the couple, and not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as previously advertised.

“So if things don't work out with Archewell, they can perfectly well take it back and give it to someone else, it's no skin off Netflix's nose,” Mr Eden said in response.

After all, “We've already had one project that was announced with great fanfare - Meghan's animated series Pearl...but it never happened. It was quietly ditched.”

“And I think Netflix had got this difficult game with Harry and Megan where, what they want is the personal stuff...where they're trashing the Royal Family...That's what Netflix really want[s],” at the end of the day, Mr Eden added before signing off.