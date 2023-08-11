Oprah and Jason Momoa help out Hawaii residents amid ‘devastating’ fries

Oprah has been a part-time resident of Maui for the last 15 years

Oprah Winfrey and Jason Momoa are extending help to those affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

On Thursday, the former talk show host, aged 69, was captured on video distributing supplies at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui. The stadium has been transformed into an evacuation center in response to the destructive wildfires on the island.

“It’s a little overwhelming, you know,” Winfrey expressed to the BBC at the stadium, momentarily at a loss for words. “But I’m really so pleased to have so many people, you know, supporting, and people are just bringing what they can and doing what they can.”

As a part-time resident of Maui, the philanthropist explained, “So I came earlier, just to see what people needed, and then went shopping because often you make donations of clothes or whatever, and it's not really what people need. So I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases.”

Footage captured Winfrey unpacking pillows and arranging them on makeshift beds for the residents at the evacuation center. She also took photos with several residents, which were shared on social media.

Hawaii News Now, a local media outlet, reported that Winfrey has been spending part of her time on Maui for more than 15 years and owns over 2,000 acres on the island.

Meanwhile, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, a native of Hawaii, has also been demonstrating his support for the affected residents as the fires continue to rage.

The 44-year-old actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana [family] on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires.” He also shared a series of videos and photos showcasing the devastation on the island.

In his post, Momoa also shared a message from the nonprofit organization 'Āina Momona, which is raising funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to provide assistance to the residents.