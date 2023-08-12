 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer

Saturday, August 12, 2023

John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer

John Cena has stunned his fans with a dramatic transformation in his upcoming flick, Vacation Friends 2. The first trailer for the movie has been released.

The WWE legend appeared with facial hair, longer spiked hair on the head, a goatee, and a skinnier frame in the first trailer of the movie.

Fans have gone wild after seeing Cena's dramatic transformation and expressed their excitement on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

One of the fans of the Hollywood megastar wrote, "Seeing John Cena skinny with facial hair is a wild sight." Another one added, "John Cena with facial hair is wild to me." A third one expressed that he never imagined John Cena with facial hair or a skinnier neck, reports Metro.

A fourth wrote, "John Cena with facial hair is wild to me."

The 46-year-old WWE wrestler, Hollywood actor, former rapper, and singer recently appeared as "Kenmaid" in Barbie, which has been hitting cinemas since July 21 and has collected a revenue of more than $1 billion till now.

Although John Cena has moved from wrestling to an acting career in Hollywood, he still makes time for his WWE fans. 

Cena recently stunned a live crowd by making a surprise appearance at The O2 arena in London during last month's (July 2022) Money In The Bank event

