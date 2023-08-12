 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lizzo denies split with boyfriend amid allegations

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Lizzo denies split with boyfriend amid allegations

Lizzo has categorically denied splitting from her boyfriend, Myke Wright, whom she has been dating for two years now.

Lizzo earlier unfollowed the 35-year-old TV star, Myke, "the love of her life," from her Instagram and seemingly deleted all traces of him.

A spokesperson for Lizzo has quashed all the rumours of the split, adding that there is no truth to the separation reports. They added, "Lizzo and Myke are still dating."

The singer has been facing a lawsuit by her former dancers, accusing her of sexual harassment, fat shaming, and lack of pay.

Several media outlets earlier reported Lizzo's split from her boyfriend following the sexual harassment allegations. The separation reports came after a video of Myke's ex, Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown, whom he dated for over a decade, surfaced in which she accused Lizzo of being mean to her and taking her man from her.

In a TikTok video, Brooklyn lamented that she supported Myke through everything and that he left her after finally getting a big break.

Earlier, when rumours of her split surfaced, The Sun quoted a source saying, "The past few weeks after the sexual harassment allegations have been very hard for Lizzo, and her relationship has suffered."

The source continued that Lizzo and Myke have thought of themselves as soulmates, adding that people close to the singer are hoping that the couple will make up.

More From Entertainment:

John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer

John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer
Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast & Furious' star, files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling

Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast & Furious' star, files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling
Katie Price sets the record straight: 'I am not back on the bugle'

Katie Price sets the record straight: 'I am not back on the bugle'
Gal Gadot's claims about 'Wonder Woman 3' challenged by DC Studios

Gal Gadot's claims about 'Wonder Woman 3' challenged by DC Studios
Victoria Beckham displays her sporty side as she leaves David’s luxury yacht video

Victoria Beckham displays her sporty side as she leaves David’s luxury yacht
Meghan Markle set to make public appearance with Archie

Meghan Markle set to make public appearance with Archie

Beyoncé embraces Barbiecore in North Carolina Renaissance show video

Beyoncé embraces Barbiecore in North Carolina Renaissance show
Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’
Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox

Linda Evangelista calls herself ‘hypocrite’ as she reflects on aging and botox
Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date

Taylor Russell steps out after confirming romance with Harry Styles in PDA packed date
Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV

Fans of BTS notice heartwarming detail in V’s ‘Rainy Days’ MV