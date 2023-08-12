Lizzo denies split with boyfriend amid allegations

Lizzo has categorically denied splitting from her boyfriend, Myke Wright, whom she has been dating for two years now.



Lizzo earlier unfollowed the 35-year-old TV star, Myke, "the love of her life," from her Instagram and seemingly deleted all traces of him.

A spokesperson for Lizzo has quashed all the rumours of the split, adding that there is no truth to the separation reports. They added, "Lizzo and Myke are still dating."



The singer has been facing a lawsuit by her former dancers, accusing her of sexual harassment, fat shaming, and lack of pay.



Several media outlets earlier reported Lizzo's split from her boyfriend following the sexual harassment allegations. The separation reports came after a video of Myke's ex, Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown, whom he dated for over a decade, surfaced in which she accused Lizzo of being mean to her and taking her man from her.

In a TikTok video, Brooklyn lamented that she supported Myke through everything and that he left her after finally getting a big break.

Earlier, when rumours of her split surfaced, The Sun quoted a source saying, "The past few weeks after the sexual harassment allegations have been very hard for Lizzo, and her relationship has suffered."

The source continued that Lizzo and Myke have thought of themselves as soulmates, adding that people close to the singer are hoping that the couple will make up.