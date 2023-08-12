 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Brody Jenner stuns fans by unveiling uncanny resemblance with his daughter

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Brody Jenner left his fans astonished by unveiling a shocking resemblance between himself when he was a baby and his newborn daughter, Honey Raye Jenner.

Taking to Instagram, Brody posted a side-by-side shot of his photo as a kid and that of his daughter. The throwback photo of the TV personality shows him at the same age as his child is now, wearing a onesie with his name written on it.

Brody welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his fiancee Tia Blanco on July 29, and he posted some adorable snaps with Blanco following the birth of Honey.

He captioned his post, "I love my girls."

Fans flooded the comment section, expressing their astonishment at the shocking resemblance between father and daughter. One fan wrote, "She got her daddy's eye shape."

Another one expressed, "She is def your twin!!!!" While another added, "Looks exactly like you."

Brody and Blanco, who got engaged five months after announcing that they were expecting their first child, announced the birth of their daughter via social media platform on Thursday, reports Pagesix.

The announcement read, "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

