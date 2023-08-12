 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Shanna Moakler announces devastating news of her father’s passing in emotional post

Shanna Moakler disclosed the heartbreaking news of her father, John W. Moakler III’s passing in a social media post just months after she mourned the loss of her mother

Taking to Instagram, the model dropped a series of images featuring her father alongside an emotional note revealing how devastated she is after losing her dad.

“It’s with great sadness to share the passing of my dad, the only solace is knowing he is with my beautiful mother,” she penned in her note.

“I am so thankful I got to have as many years with my parents as I did, and to have the time I had these last weeks with him,” she added alongside the photos showing her with John.

Moakler continued: “My father was an amazing husband, doctor and father he was more than anyone could ask for. I will hold tight to the incredible life both my parents provided for me and the love and strength they instilled in me.”

“The unwavering support at times when I didn’t deserve it,” she added. “I love you dad and my world will never be the same without you in it. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages of support. Godspeed.”

The photographs also included her kids, Alabama Barker, and Landon Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker — and one snap with her first-born child — daughter Atiana De La Hoya, who she shares with ex, Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this year, Moakler disclosed the news of her mom’s dead while speaking to People Magazine. “My mother was a beautiful and kind and loving woman and she was everything that I hope to be,” she said.

“As a mother she was loving, kind and supportive. More than anything, she was my best friend and I will miss her every day of my life.”

