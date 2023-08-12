 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
King Charles ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘undermines’ monarchy

Britain’s King Charles has been issued stern warning that his ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has ‘undermined’ the monarchy.

Royal expert Tom Bower told Daily Express, that Prince Harry and Meghan have ‘undermined’ the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake by not cutting them off straight away when the royal couple stepped down as working royals back in 2020.

The royal biographer further said King Charles should have cut ‘them off straight away’ and should never have allowed their children Archie and Lilibet to be made Prince and Princess respectively.

Tom Bower added, "And he shouldn't have invited Harry to the coronation. He should have just cut them off."

The royal expert’s remarks came days after the royal family decided to remove Prince Harry’s HRH title from their official website.

Bower said the California-based couple threw first grenade at the royal family back in 2021, when Meghan insinuated in interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family had subjected her to racism.

