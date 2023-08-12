 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd declares no more features unless 'Daft Punk' reunites

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

The Weeknd declares no more features unless Daft Punk reunites
The Weeknd declares no more features unless 'Daft Punk' reunites

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye has made it clear that he won't be featuring on any more tracks for the foreseeable future.

While performing on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Warsaw on Wednesday, the singer of "Blinding Lights" addressed the audience, revealing his intentions to step away from collaborating on future guest features. 

He introduced a fresh composition titled “Another One of Me” and expressed to the crowd gathered at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy, “And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

Following the show, Tesfaye, 33, uploaded a video of the performance on Friday, accompanied by the caption, “the final feature… unless Daft Punk ever get back together.”

The specifics about the release date of "Another One of Me" and the identity of the guest artist featured on the track remain undisclosed. However, there's speculation from Setlist.fm that Diddy could potentially be the collaborator.

Past collaborations between Daft Punk and The Weeknd include "Starboy," the title track of an album, and "I Feel It Coming." The Grammy Awards in 2017 witnessed his live performance of these tracks with the French duo.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the musician acknowledged Daft Punk as significant influences, stating, "Those guys are one of the reasons I make music."

Daft Punk, having spent 28 years together, officially disbanded in February 2021.

Throughout his career, Tesfaye has engaged in multiple collaborations, partnering with artists like Lana Del Rey ("Lust for Life"), Future ("Low Life"), FKA twigs ("Tears in the Club"), and Beyoncé ("6 Inch"), among others.

More recently, the renowned pop artist featured on Travis Scott's album "Utopia" in tracks such as “K-Pop” and “Circus Maximus.” Furthermore, he worked alongside Mike Dean on his album "4:23."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid ‘drama’ before Hawaii move

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet video

Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet
Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action

Florence Pugh top contender to play Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ live-action
Prince William 'wants' to meet Prince Harry in US video

Prince William 'wants' to meet Prince Harry in US
Gal Gadot glorifies Tom Cruise on performing dangerous stunts: ‘Unicorn in this genre’

Gal Gadot glorifies Tom Cruise on performing dangerous stunts: ‘Unicorn in this genre’
'Mission Impossible 7' director defends KEY character death

'Mission Impossible 7' director defends KEY character death

Ava and Deacon Phillippe showcase their strong bond and coordinated style

Ava and Deacon Phillippe showcase their strong bond and coordinated style
Prince Harry’s an ‘opportunistic man’: ‘Tragedies are his bread & butter’

Prince Harry’s an ‘opportunistic man’: ‘Tragedies are his bread & butter’
Jason Momoa warns tourists: 'Do not travel to Maui'

Jason Momoa warns tourists: 'Do not travel to Maui'

Kate Middleton, Prince William indulge in ‘big fight’ over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry video

Kate Middleton, Prince William indulge in ‘big fight’ over reconciliation with Meghan Markle, Harry
Usher unveils past role as Beyoncé's 'babysitter' during her early years

Usher unveils past role as Beyoncé's 'babysitter' during her early years
Rihanna gives birth to baby girl a year after welcoming son with A$AP Rocky: Report

Rihanna gives birth to baby girl a year after welcoming son with A$AP Rocky: Report