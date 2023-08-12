The Weeknd declares no more features unless 'Daft Punk' reunites

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye has made it clear that he won't be featuring on any more tracks for the foreseeable future.

While performing on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Warsaw on Wednesday, the singer of "Blinding Lights" addressed the audience, revealing his intentions to step away from collaborating on future guest features.

He introduced a fresh composition titled “Another One of Me” and expressed to the crowd gathered at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy, “And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

Following the show, Tesfaye, 33, uploaded a video of the performance on Friday, accompanied by the caption, “the final feature… unless Daft Punk ever get back together.”

The specifics about the release date of "Another One of Me" and the identity of the guest artist featured on the track remain undisclosed. However, there's speculation from Setlist.fm that Diddy could potentially be the collaborator.

Past collaborations between Daft Punk and The Weeknd include "Starboy," the title track of an album, and "I Feel It Coming." The Grammy Awards in 2017 witnessed his live performance of these tracks with the French duo.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the musician acknowledged Daft Punk as significant influences, stating, "Those guys are one of the reasons I make music."

Daft Punk, having spent 28 years together, officially disbanded in February 2021.

Throughout his career, Tesfaye has engaged in multiple collaborations, partnering with artists like Lana Del Rey ("Lust for Life"), Future ("Low Life"), FKA twigs ("Tears in the Club"), and Beyoncé ("6 Inch"), among others.

More recently, the renowned pop artist featured on Travis Scott's album "Utopia" in tracks such as “K-Pop” and “Circus Maximus.” Furthermore, he worked alongside Mike Dean on his album "4:23."