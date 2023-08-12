Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markle's career much-needed impetus

Meghan Markle reportedly attended Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles while Prince Harry was in Asia.



According to a report, Prince Harry's wife was joined by her friend Lucy Fraser at SoFi Stadium in LA.

The report said Meghan Markle "jumped out of her chair" as she sang along to Taylor Swift on a night out without her husband.

It happened when Swift embarked on a nostalgic journey through her Fearless era, inviting the audience to relive their high school memories.

The report came after months of speculations that Taylor Swift had turned down Meghan's invitation to appear on her Spotify podcast.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Swift was asked by Meghan herself to appear on Archetypes, but she declined through her representative.

Royal observers said that the widely circulated reports about Meghan attending Taylor Swift's concert and singing along with her could make the singer change her mind.

They believe that Taylor Swift is a sensitive person and she could make out for her "rude behavior" by appearing in one of Meghan Markle's future projects.

Taylor Swift's appearance with the Duchess of Sussex could prove to be a major breakthrough the former US actor is hoping for in the US.