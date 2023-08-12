 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markle's career much-needed impetus

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markles career much-needed impetus
Taylor Swift to give Meghan Markle's career much-needed impetus 

Meghan Markle reportedly attended Taylor Swift's concert in Los Angeles while Prince Harry was in Asia.

According to a report, Prince Harry's wife was joined by her friend Lucy Fraser at SoFi Stadium in LA.

The report said Meghan Markle "jumped out of her chair" as she sang along to Taylor Swift on a night out without her husband. 

It happened when Swift embarked on a nostalgic journey through her Fearless era, inviting the audience to relive their high school memories.

The report came after months of speculations that Taylor Swift had turned down Meghan's invitation to appear on her Spotify podcast.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Swift was asked by Meghan herself to appear on Archetypes, but she declined through her representative.

Royal observers said that the widely circulated reports about Meghan attending Taylor Swift's concert and singing along with her could make the singer change her mind.

They believe that Taylor Swift is a sensitive person and she could make out for her "rude behavior" by appearing in one of Meghan Markle's future projects.

Taylor Swift's appearance with the Duchess of Sussex could prove to be a major breakthrough the former US actor is hoping for in the US. 

More From Entertainment:

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan
Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?
Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training

Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors
Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch
Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos

Demi Lovato stuns in black swimsuit in new photos
Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer

Netflix unveils the ‘power’ of Virgin River: Watch Trailer
Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game

Victoria Beckham chicly supports husband David as Inter Miami game
BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'

BTS Suga goes head-to-head with Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Adele with ‘AGUSTD'
Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce

Kelly Clarkson 'throws shade' at ex Brandon Blackstock after divorce