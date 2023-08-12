Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’

Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Raising eyebrows’

An inside source has just broken their silence over Meghan Markle’s plans for a possible surrogate, as she allegedly eyes a bid to ‘keep her relationship going’ with Prince Harry.

These insights and possibilities have been explored by an inside source that is well-placed in Montecito.

A converastion about baby no. 3 arose once the source started admitting, “The marriage is being sorely tested on almost every level. The only thing they seem to agree on are children.”

But this plan would allegedly include a surrogate, and that is something that will “certainly raise eyebrows in the palace.” Especially with some of the more senior members.

For those unversed, Prince Harry is still in the line of succession, and any children he may have in the future would be slated in the top 10.

This update, and change of heart for another bundle of joy has reportedly come after the couple allegedly started to ‘warm up’ to the idea, despite being previously content with the brood they already have.

Now however, “Meghan apparently told Harry a third child would bring them closer.”

It is pertinent to mention Meghan’s past issues with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s pregnancies because she’s previously wound-up suffering from postpartum depression, as well as other severe challenges.

According to Entertainment Times, the couple are even considering twins and may move towards IVF treatments to make that a possibility.

All of these reports have come a few years after fame numerologist Heather James prophesized more children for the Sussexes and said “I predict they will have a third child in three years’ time.”

Claims about baby no. 3 and 4 have shot up even more so since the couple ended their deal with Spotify and got branded f****** grifters by major execs.