Revisit bizarre trial moments as Netflix announces release date for ‘DEPP V. HEARD’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's sensationalized trial is the subject of Netflix's soon-to-be released documentary ‘DEPP V. HEARD’

The globally-watched trial, the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard legal clash, takes center stage in a new Netflix documentary, titled DEPP V. HEARD and set to be released on August 16.

The April 2022 courtroom drama captivated millions as they battled over abuse claims. Their attire, expressions, and even a rumored secret affair between Depp and his attorney fueled immense interest.

The trial's allure stemmed not just from Hollywood royalty, but also from its bizarre and viral moments. Amber's lawyer objected to himself, and a witness's fiery response to fame allegations added to the intrigue.

Perhaps the oddest moment came when the actor recounted that, following an intense altercation after a dinner celebrating her 30th birthday on April 21, 2016, his ex-partner defecated in the bed they both used.

“On my side of the bed was human fecal matter,” he told the court. “My initial response to that was, I mean, I laughed. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

“She tried to blame it on the dogs. They're teacup Yorkies. They weigh about four pounds each,” he continued. “I lived with those dogs. I picked up their funk. It was not the dogs.”

During Johnny's testimony, Amber's legal team presented a sequence of disturbing messages sent from him to actor Paul Bettany, wherein he expressed his desire to 'drown' his ex-partner before “burning her.”

“You wrote that about the woman who would later become your wife,” Amber's attorney Benjamin Rottenborn asked Johnny, and he admitted, saying “Yes”

The texts, sent in June 2013 , read, “Let's drown her before we burn her. I will f**k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead.”

A notable trial moment unfolded when Amber's lawyer, Adam Nadelhaft, objected to his own line of questioning. The incident arose while he was querying Johnny's house manager, Ben King, about the finger incident that occurred on March 8.

Asking Ben, he said: "You didn't know what could cause damage to Mr. Depp's hand while you were there on March 8, correct?" When he began to answer, Adam abruptly interrupted, citing "Objection, hearsay."

The unexpected interruption led to confusion, with Judge Penney Azcarate responding, "Wait – you asked the question. Next question."

An uncertain Adam stammered, "Oh, OK," before resuming his inquiry.

During the trial, Johnny's lawyer Camille gained internet fascination due to her courtroom confidence and chemistry with the actor. Fans speculated about a potential romance, observing playful exchanges like whispered conversations, shared laughter, and knowing smiles.

Kate, known for her media aversion, set aside her reluctance to speak out and rushed to Johnny's aid in court. Her testimony contradicted Amber's claim of Johnny pushing her down a staircase. Amber had alleged that during an argument, her sister stepped in between them, and she swung at Johnny.

Amber stated, "'I don't hesitate and wait - I instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him.'"

However, Kate, who dated Johnny from 1994 to 1998, testified that Johnny had actually helped her after she slipped and fell down the stairs while they were on a trip to Jamaica together.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs,” she recalled. “I hurt my back, and I screamed because I didn't know what had happened.”

She added that he came running to help her and even “carried her to her room and got her medical attention.”

Numerous witnesses testified in the trial, including doctors, experts, friends, and family members. Notably, some witnesses gained online attention for their statements and actions during the proceedings.

Pertaining to the same, ex-TMZ reporter Morgan Tremaine countered accusations from Amber's lawyer, earning internet praise as a “king.”

Morgan, previously TMZ's field assignment manager, was called by Johnny's team regarding photos of Amber in 2016, showing a bruise on her cheek after filing a restraining order against Johnny.

Amber's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, suggested Morgan's motives were attention-seeking, but he refuted this, emphasizing he gained nothing from speaking out. He turned the tables, pointing out that similar claims could be made about her representing Amber.

“You know this case is being televised, right?” Elaine asked Morgan during her cross examination.

“I am aware that there are cameras,” he answered.

“So this gets you your 15 minutes of fame, doesn't it?” she claimed.

“I stand to gain nothing from this. I'm actually putting myself in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization and I'm not seeking any 15 minutes here,” he shot back.

“But you're welcome to speculate. I can say the same thing - by taking Amber Heard as a client - for you.”