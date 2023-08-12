Drake braids son Adonis’ hair in new pic: DJ Khaled and Tyga drop comments

Lil Yachty also took the comments to start a new beef with Drake

Drake has fully embraced his role as a dad. The 36-year-old Canadian rapper captured a heartwarming parenting moment in a recent Instagram post.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning artist shared an image featuring himself and his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham. The snapshot shows Drake seated behind Adonis, meticulously undoing the braids in the young boy's blonde curly hair.

In the photo, the One Dance singer sported his own braided hairstyle, prompting a "Like father Like son" comment from Tyga. Collaborator and fellow father DJ Khaled also chimed in with a simple crown emoji.

Accompanying the carousel was a caption quoting Allen Iverson: “Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn’t make him a good guy.”

In the same post, Drake treated his followers to a classic mirror selfie, donning a Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball jersey, faded jeans, and oversized white sneakers. He also shared an amusing video featuring Adonis and his mother, Sandi Graham.

In the clip, the 63-year-old Sandi expresses gratitude for a new watch gifted by her son. “What a gift,” she exclaims about the sparkly green timepiece. “Isn’t that gorgeous?”

The Hotline Bling hitmaker turns to Adonis, his son with French artist Sophie Brussaux, seeking his opinion on the present. “Do you like Bubby’s watch?” he asks.

Adonis, engrossed in a game of ping pong before filming began, casually dismisses the gift, explaining that he doesn't like it because it's "too expensive."

“I know,” Drake reassures him. “Don’t worry, when you get older.”

The Meltdown rapper’s longtime friend Lil Yachty, took to the comments with an accusatory remark, stating, "It's no way [you're] sitting here acting like [you're] braiding his hair for the internet."

But Drake playfully retorts with his own response, saying that Lil Yachty hasn’t called his son in six months: “I was unbraiding it b*tch your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta."

"He said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school," the rapper humorously adds.