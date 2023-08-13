Spencer Matthews hospitalized after he overdosed on ‘cold sore tablets’

Spencer Matthews was hospitalized after he overdosed on ‘cold sore tablets’

British media personality Spencer Matthews was hospitalized for two days during his family vacation due to “overdosing on cold sore tablets.” His wife Vogue Williams explained how the alarming situation took place while they were in Spain.

Their entire family including Spencer, Vogue and her aunt came down with some sort of bug and the trip soon descended into chaos. Discussing the situation on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me along with her co-host Joanne McNally.

“Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little b***h and he can't handle it. Well, I will tell you what, he overdosed on cold sore tablets. I am not joking, I am not joking, I'm not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said 'Oh they're fine'.”

She continued: “And he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle and he said 'darling take six of these and you'll be fine' and you're only meant to take two.”

She admitted that she wasn’t too sure if overdosing was the only reason for the sickness since he particularly had been struggling with the stomach bug compared to the other two.

The couple had been enjoying their vacation along with their children including four-year-old Theodore, three-year-old Gigi as well as 15-month-old Otto.