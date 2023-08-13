Vanessa Bryant shines at 2023 NBA Hall of Fame ceremony in support of Pau Gasol

Vanessa Bryant shared a series of new Instagram photos on Saturday, radiating elegance and support for Pau Gasol, her late husband's former teammate, at the 2023 NBA Hall of Fame ceremony.

Vanessa, the widow of NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, 41, who recently unveiled the Nike Potro 8 sneakers as a tribute to Kobe, was there to cheer for Gasol. Pau Gasol, who was a close friend of Kobe and a former teammate on the L.A. Lakers, was being honored with induction into the Hall of Fame.

In the collection of snapshots, Vanessa showcased her attire, featuring a form-fitting, long-sleeved gown that gracefully swept down to the floor. The dress was crafted from a glimmering gold material, catching and reflecting the light beautifully.

Complementing her striking outfit, Vanessa adorned herself with shiny gold hoop earrings and substantial gold bracelets on her right wrist. Another photograph captured her from the waist up, gazing directly into the camera while slightly turning her profile.

Her sleek, dark hair cascaded down, styled in a straight manner, and her makeup exuded a glamorous appeal. Vanessa's lashes were accentuated with mascara, and her eyes had a smoky, brown shadow applied. A warm blush and skillful contouring highlighted her cheekbones, while a matte, nude-colored tint graced her lips, completing the look flawlessly.

Her second post featured a solo image, capturing her from the waist up once again. In this photo, Vanessa closed her eyes as both of her hands ran through her hair. The captions accompanying these posts were minimalist, consisting of emojis like a crown and a trophy.

Vanessa Bryant attended the 2023 NBA Hall of Fame Ceremony, a prestigious event held on August 12. She was an honored guest of Gasol, 43, who was among the distinguished individuals being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame on that momentous occasion.