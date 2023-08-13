 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Diddy celebrates Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary with a heartfelt tribute

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Diddy celebrates Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary with a heartfelt tribute 

Sean Combs, now recognized as Diddy, took to his Instagram account to express his deep sentiments for hip-hop, on its Golden Anniversary. 

On Friday, August 11th, the realm of music and culture that originally emerged from the Bronx borough of New York City commemorated a significant milestone - its 50th anniversary.

To mark its Golden Anniversary, Diddy, took to his Instagram page to share a love letter to hip-hop stating, "I remember the first time I met you. As a young man growing up in Harlem in Esplanade Gardens. Seeing B-Boys carrying boomboxes and hearing your sound for the first time."

Combs, referring to hip-hop as a distinct entity, reminisced about his formative years, a time when he yearned for companionship and identity.

"We grew up together. I was born three years before you. And since the day that we met, you changed my life," he confessed, narrating how the sounds and culture bestowed him with the courage to aspire for greatness.

The luminary from Bad Boy For Life went on to recount how hip-hop played a pivotal role in shaping his distinctive identity.

"You have been my therapist, my BFF, my ride or die. You gave me an opportunity with Andre Harrell and Uptown records. You gave birth to Bad Boy. You gave birth to Puff Daddy, P. DIDDY, DIDDY."

At this juncture, the artist behind "All About The Benjamins" shifted his focus back to the momentous 50th birthday.

"Today we celebrate you for everything you mean to us,' he gushed, adding, 'For all who came before me and all that will come come after me. There is no me without you.'"

Concluding his heartfelt letter, he conveyed, "Happy Birthday, Hip Hop. I will always love you, Diddy," encapsulating his feelings as both a rapper and a leader in the record industry.

The history-making instance occurred in August 1973 when DJ Kool Herc, alongside his sister, orchestrated the 'Back To School Jam' within the recreational space of their apartment complex on 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx.

