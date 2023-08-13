‘Beyond words’: Nick Jonas ecstatic after first show of Jonas Brothers’ The Tour





Nick Jonas is celebrating a very successful first night at Yankees Stadium as the Jonas brothers open The Tour.

Following the first show, which saw a huge crowd of fans and his wife Priyanka Chopra along with his daughter Malti Marie, the singer took to Instagram to share pictures from the event.

He wrote, “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers ???? @nicolasgerardin”

In the post, the adorable first photo features Nicki sitting with Malti Marie as she holds drumsticks and plays with the full sized drums in front of her.

Next comes a photo of Nick and Priyanka walking hand-in-hand, with the Citadel actress looking gorgeous in a black and white crop top paired with a skirt.

The couple also share a loved-up display in one of photos as they hug and laugh.

In another post, the ecstatic Maan Meri Jaan singer wrote, “Night 1 at @yankeestadium with the best fans in the world was unreal. Can’t believe we get to do it all again tonight! Let’s go!!”

He shared a slew of pictures from the show in the post, which featured solo shots of him singing on the stage to a stadium full of people. It also included shots of the complete band on stage.

For their first two shows, the Jonas Brothers chose the huge Yankees Stadium in Bronx, New York, and fans didn’t disappoint as they filled all stands of the huge venue. All three of their wives also showed up to show their support.

The brothers, that include Joe, 33, Nick, 31, and Kevin Jonas, 35, posted a heartwarming note to fans prior to their concert on August 12, telling them they hadn’t slept the night before in anticipation for the big show. They wrote “We'll be honest - we barely slept last night. We're ready to go!”

“Tonight is a celebration of the journey we've been on for the last 18 years with you! All of us chose to do life together, the ups, downs, and growth along the way,” they continued.

“It's such an honor to see so many of the same faces at our concerts. Let's be clear - The Tour would not exist without YOU!”

Jonas Brothers will perform again on Monday at Yankees Stadium.