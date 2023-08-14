Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan throws undergarment onstage during concert

Nick Jonas has joined the list of artists who have had objects thrown at them on stage during their performances in live concerts. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas performed in front of an impressive crowd at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday (August 13).



Partners of the artists, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner, cheered them up.

However, an unfortunate incident was captured on video. A fan account posted a video of someone from the audience throwing an undergarment (a black bra) towards the stage during Nick's live performance, who was rocking the stage in a blue jacket, white T-shirt, and rust-coloured pants.

Nick took a brief pause to process the incident but didn't let the shameful act of a concertgoer ruin his performance; he continued singing and moved away from the spot.



This is not the first time concertgoers have thrown objects towards the stage. Drake and Taylor Swift have also faced the same incidents during their live performances.

A week ago, Cardi B reacted furiously and hurled a mic at a fan in response to the latter's act of throwing a drink at her during the live performance in Las Vegas.