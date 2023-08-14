Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires

The wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson recently expressed his heartbreak and deep sorrow as he addressed the destructive wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. He described the death and destruction in Hawaii as "heartbreaking."



The wildfire on Maui Island, Hawaii, has wreaked havoc across the island, with most damage in the town of Lahania. Several people had to be displaced to save themselves from the fires, and the death toll has reached 93 as of now (August 14).

Several showbiz celebrities and notable figures have expressed their condolences and support for the victims, with Dwayne being the latest to join the list of artists sharing their concern.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood sensation posted a video and also provided a link in his bio for people who wanted to donate and support the victims.

In the video, Dwayne said, "Hi everybody! I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands, our island of Maui."

He added, "I'm completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too."

The Hollywood stalwart continued that everything that had transpired over the past couple of days was very heartbreaking for him.



Dwayne also expressed gratitude towards people who showed support for the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

He captioned the video, "Heartbroken, but our faith and mana are strong."