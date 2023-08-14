 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

 Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires

The wrestler turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson recently expressed his heartbreak and deep sorrow as he addressed the destructive wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. He described the death and destruction in Hawaii as "heartbreaking."

The wildfire on Maui Island, Hawaii, has wreaked havoc across the island, with most damage in the town of Lahania. Several people had to be displaced to save themselves from the fires, and the death toll has reached 93 as of now (August 14).

Several showbiz celebrities and notable figures have expressed their condolences and support for the victims, with Dwayne being the latest to join the list of artists sharing their concern.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood sensation posted a video and also provided a link in his bio for people who wanted to donate and support the victims. 

In the video, Dwayne said, "Hi everybody! I know that by now all of you around the world have seen the destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands, our island of Maui."

He added, "I'm completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too."

The Hollywood stalwart continued that everything that had transpired over the past couple of days was very heartbreaking for him.

Dwayne also expressed gratitude towards people who showed support for the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. 

He captioned the video, "Heartbroken, but our faith and mana are strong."

More From Entertainment:

Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat

Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat
Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets
Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved video

Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved
Royal Family knows Meghan Markle will get back to 'mud-slinging' if she 'flops'

Royal Family knows Meghan Markle will get back to 'mud-slinging' if she 'flops'
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'getting into fight' over Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'getting into fight' over Meghan Markle
Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan throws undergarment onstage during concert

Nick Jonas keeps cool as fan throws undergarment onstage during concert
‘You are a magnet’: Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas’ ‘incredible’ show at Yankees

‘You are a magnet’: Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas’ ‘incredible’ show at Yankees

‘Beyond words’: Nick Jonas ecstatic after first show of Jonas Brothers’ The Tour video

‘Beyond words’: Nick Jonas ecstatic after first show of Jonas Brothers’ The Tour

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mourn loss of beloved dog Bear with hearty tributes

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mourn loss of beloved dog Bear with hearty tributes
BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion

BTS’ Namjoon comments on their solo projects and their 2025 reunion
Sophie Turner rocks ‘80s look as ‘Godmother’ of crime world in new show 'Joan'

Sophie Turner rocks ‘80s look as ‘Godmother’ of crime world in new show 'Joan'