 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

File Footage 

Sinead O'Connor had her eyes set on three stars to play her in a biopic based on her memoir Rememberings, including Hollywood star Demi Moore.

The Irish singer, who breathed her last on July 26, 2023, after she was found unresponsive at her London home, was seriously considering getting involved in the script before her death. 

According to a report published by The Sun, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer also wanted Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Niamh Algar along with Moore to play her at different stages of her life.

“Sinéad was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen,” the insider said.

"She had a huge amount of respect for Demi and thought Niamh was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series The Virtues,” the source added.

“Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse was fierce and loved her from her film Brooklyn in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant."

Sharing an insight into what the late singer had in mind for her biographical film, the source noted, "Her early ideas for the film saw her leaning towards a triptych-style film, featuring three different actresses which would fit with a satirical reference to the Catholic Church’s father, son and Holy Ghost."

“It was clear Sinead had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script,” the insider added.

The tipster said that while discussing her film, O’Connor had the idea of three different actors portraying her as a “satirical reference to the Roman Catholic Church’s father, son and Holy Ghost.”

Sinéad was renowned not only for her music but also for her iconic shaved head and outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism, and war.

On July 26, she departed, leaving behind the worldly troubles that had haunted her life, including her abusive childhood at the hands of her mother and the tragic death of her son Shane. 

Following her death, Police ruled out any suspicion behind the sudden passing of O'Connor. 

More From Entertainment:

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift
Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'

Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'
'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue

'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue
Prince Harry was told Princess Diana family 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was told Princess Diana family 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle
Princess Anne is much like Prince Philip minus 'swearing' video

Princess Anne is much like Prince Philip minus 'swearing'
Kate Middleton uses 'power gestures' to control Prince William video

Kate Middleton uses 'power gestures' to control Prince William
Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat

Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat
Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires
Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets
Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved video

Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved