Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Julia Roberts remembered her late mother, Betty Lou Bredemus, on what would have been her 55th birthday with sweet tribute on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Pretty Woman alum flaunted her sweet bracelet featuring beads that spell her mother’s name while she looked off-camera.

“My Mothers Birthday,” she shared a simple wish for her mother, who died at age 80 in 2015 after a battle with lung cancer. “Miss you everyday.”

In an interview with People Magazine back in 2017, the Hollywood beauty talked about her mother and what she learnt from her about parenting.



“My mom worked a full-time job and raised three girls pretty much on her own," Roberts said. "My brother [Eric Roberts] is older, so he was gone and out of the house."

“She never showed the strain of it,” Roberts, who is a mother to two sons, added before sharing how she used to seek advice from Bredemus when her kids were toddlers.

“I was like, ‘Mom, how did you do this?’” she recounted. “Instead of saying, ‘Well, you just have to apply yourself and it takes effort,’ she goes, ‘It’s called daycare, honey.’”

“And I was so appreciative and so grateful she didn’t tell me some sage, bulls--- story about what it’s like to be a great mother.”

Roberts said she misses her mom “all the time,” adding, “The kids talk about her a lot.”

“It’s funny because her name was Betty and I feel like lately, she just crosses my mind, and I’ll turn and I see something that says ‘Betty,’ just unexpectedly.”