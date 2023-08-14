 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'

Monday, August 14, 2023

Prince Harry’s bid to ‘give it all up’ for Meghan Markle has just been referenced by experts, given that Prince William ‘still managed to beat him’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has just pointed out the shocking popularity Prince William enjoys in the world.

These claims have come shortly after the new Gollup poll results came to light.

In reference to their findings Ms Elser issued a jibe against Prince Harry in her piece for News.com.au.

“At another time in history, this new poll would just make for some sort of pithy think piece,” she said before adding, “except for the fact that the US has their own skin in the royal game, so to speak, after becoming the new Jerusalem for royal rebels Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

To date, “The Sussexes have spent the last three and a half years embracing that corker of a line from the Declaration of Independence – ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’– but this week, they have been beaten on their home turf by none other than Aitch’s dog bowl-destroying brother” and “that’s gotta hurt.”

“The irony here is the bitterest:” Ms Elser also noted in the middle of her piece.

Because “Harry left a country and an institution where he was permanently held in second place to his older brother, moved 8500 kilometres away from home, crossed an ocean and a continent and gave up nearly his entire former life, only to find … William is also beating him in his new, adopted homeland.”

