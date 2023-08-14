Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy

Kanye West's ex-aide believed so

Kanye West was the global icon before his last year anti-Semitic outbursts, which dropped him on the margins. But, according to an former employee, the controversial rapstar will not submit to cancel culture, and his latest breezing sans footwear in Italy was evidence of it.

Shoeless Ye was seen roaming different parts of the Catholic country, from having dinner at an exorbitant hotel to enjoying ice cream with his wife, Bianca Censori. Not to mention at the rocking Travis Scott concert, too.

The 46-year-old bold fashion statement turned heads and baffled onlookers.

Image Credits: Page Six

But one ex-employee of the fashion mogul has the answer about his barefooted escapades: 'He has a point to prove.'

The Hollywood Unlocked emcee told Page Six, "I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye's feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture."

Worked for seven months as Kanye's Head of Media and Partnerships but quit last October; he believed, "I think it's a smart and strategic move. I wouldn't be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet it would be a project that he designed."

The notion is gaining traction that West beats the cancel culture after being welcomed back on Twitter.

Earlier, the paltform CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the divisive rapper would be tweeting soon but with his hands tied this time.

"You know Kanye, who hasn't rejoined the platform yet but is planning to do so," the exec told CNBC.

She continued, "Well, he will operate within the very specific policies that we have established that were clear on that everyone was watching this, or listenning on Spaces can access themselves."

"And we have an extraordinary team of people who are overseeing, hands-on keyborad, monitoring all day everyday to make sure that 99.99% impression remain at that number."