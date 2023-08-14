 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Natasha Hamilton reveals unique name for 5th baby

Monday, August 14, 2023

Natasha Hamilton has revealed the name of her upcoming fifth baby but insists that it isn’t a reference to her old band, Atomic Kitten. She is currently awaiting the birth of a baby girl who will be the first with her partner Charles Gay.

She has now unveiled the name of her upcoming baby and has refused any association with the once-famous girl group. Speaking to OK! Magazine, she explained: “We're going to call her Kitty Iris Gay. Kitty has nothing to do with the band! My grandmother was Kitty and Charles's grandmother was Iris and we just loved those names together.”

Natasha is already the proud mother of four kids including 20-year-old Josh with her former partner Fran Cosgrave, 18-year-old Harry with Gavin Hatcher, 12-year-old Alfie with Riad Erraji and eight-year-old Ella with Ritchie Neville.

Natasha and Charles tied the knot in Italy back in 2018 at Lake Como with a luxurious ceremony. She claimed that her pregnancy is “joyful” due to her being in a “really happy place” with her spouse.

“Marriage has helped. When I was younger, things were a lot more chaotic.”

The news comes after she explained that she had to be rushed to the hospital the previous week after experiencing some “strange symptoms.” She admitted that she wanted to be sure that she and her unborn baby are in good health. 

