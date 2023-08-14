 
Monday, August 14, 2023
‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

Love Island star Jack Keating has opened up about co-parenting his daughter Maya Ann and her birth in March. The 24-year-old surprised his fans when he revealed that he had become a parent along with Keely Iqbal.

Jack participated in Love Island the previous year which means his baby was likely conceived before he came onto the show. Now, he has sat down with Goss.ie to discuss fatherhood and what a “big shock” the news had been.

“It’s changed massively in the best way, obviously it was a big shock, it wasn’t part of the plan. But the past few months have been amazing. Maya is five and a half months old now, and that time has absolutely flown by.”

He added: “My life has definitely changed, I’m not the most important person anymore, my priorities have changed.”

He admitted that he did his best to keep the news of the news of the baby away from the public because he and Keely were not together anymore and no one but their close family was aware of the news.

The former couple are now co-parenting the baby as Jack lives in London and Keely in Birmingham. “I get up to see Maya as much as possible, which is lovely, she’s finishing breastfeeding soon as well which is going to be great because I’ll be able to spend a bit more time with her. I’ll get to have her over for weekends which I’m really excited for.”

