Monday, August 14, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing to quell divorce rumours’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out by experts for not doing anything that can quell rumours of their divorce.

Claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s impending divorce has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched upon everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “There is also the surprising fact that while Harry was coming to grips with using chopsticks in Japan and Singapore, Meghan was back in California, with the duchess reportedly attending Taylor Swift’s Eras concert in Los Angeles in a move that will do nothing to quell rumours of problems at home.”

However, Ms Elser did make it clear that “To be clear, there is no firm evidence that the Sussexes are anything but lovey-dovey, with Harry’s pal and polo star Nacho Figueras posting a photo of he and Harry in Tokyo wearing sunglasses and captioned ‘Shopping for our wives’.”

Before signing off she also referenced the backdrop of issues Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with, and said, “So, William’s got US fans coming out of his blessedly non-jug ears, Meghan’s having a boogie to Shake It Off and Harry’s HRH is now boxed up in the Palace attic.”

Before concluding however, she did admit, “At least dumplings, ramen and chilli crab are always good for the soul.”

