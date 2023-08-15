Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery

Madonna resumed rehearsals for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour few weeks after she miraculously survived a deadly bacterial infection.

The Material Girl hitmaker, who was brought back from the dead by a shot of NARCAN after she collapsed due to her health scare, has re-started preps for her tour.

According to a report published by The Sun, the popstar is “still in recovery,” however, she could not wait to reschedule her tour after postponement due to hospitalization in June.

“She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals,” the insider revealed.

Citing a music insider, the outlet revealed that Madonna has booked the Nassau Coliseum in New York for the next two months.

Madonna is said to have also reserved a secret UK venue to rehearse in ahead of her first night at London’s O2 Arena on October 14, as per the publication.

“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals,” the insider shared.

“Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in. But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.”

Due to the schedule conflict, Madonna will have less than 48 hours before lights down to perfect the show, the insider shared.

Post her hospitalization, Madonna took to social media to thank her fans for their prayers while updating them about her health.

“I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am,” she penned. “Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work.”