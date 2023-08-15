 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery
Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery 

Madonna resumed rehearsals for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour few weeks after she miraculously survived a deadly bacterial infection.

The Material Girl hitmaker, who was brought back from the dead by a shot of NARCAN after she collapsed due to her health scare, has re-started preps for her tour.

According to a report published by The Sun, the popstar is “still in recovery,” however, she could not wait to reschedule her tour after postponement due to hospitalization in June.

“She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals,” the insider revealed.

Citing a music insider, the outlet revealed that Madonna has booked the Nassau Coliseum in New York for the next two months.

Madonna is said to have also reserved a secret UK venue to rehearse in ahead of her first night at London’s O2 Arena on October 14, as per the publication.

“Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals,” the insider shared.

“Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in. But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.”

Due to the schedule conflict, Madonna will have less than 48 hours before lights down to perfect the show, the insider shared.

Post her hospitalization, Madonna took to social media to thank her fans for their prayers while updating them about her health.

“I realised how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am,” she penned. “Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'strategically' places 'stress patch' to show her 'strength' video

Meghan Markle 'strategically' places 'stress patch' to show her 'strength'
Ashey Olsen 'secretly' welcomes baby with husband Louis Eisner video

Ashey Olsen 'secretly' welcomes baby with husband Louis Eisner
When Queen Elizabeth pretended to be 'ordinary woman' for American tourist

When Queen Elizabeth pretended to be 'ordinary woman' for American tourist
Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle 'so much' in Asia: 'Wish she was here'

Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle 'so much' in Asia: 'Wish she was here'
Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public video

Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public
'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours video

'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours
Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets' video

Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets'
Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’

Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’
How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West? video

How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West?
BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates

BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates
Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations

Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations
ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters

ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters