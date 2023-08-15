King Charles shares childhood photo with Princess Anne to wish her on 73rd birthday

Britain’s King Charles on Tuesday shared Princess Anne’s childhood photo to wish her on 73rd birthday.



The palace, on behalf of the King, shared two photos of King Charles with his younger sister along with a sweet note.

In the first photo, the Princess Royal is seen with the King at Buckingham Palace on 6th May 2023, the day of the King and Queen’s Coronation.

The second picture shows the Princess Royal, (then Princess Anne) with the King (then Prince Charles) at Clarence House in July 1951.

King Charles message for Princess Anne reads: “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!”

Meanwhile, King Charles last week honoured Princess Anne with new military roles.

She was appointed Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

“The King has been pleased to appoint The Princess Royal Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, recognising Her Royal Highness’s strong links to Scotland and existing links with the Regiment as Colonel-in-Chief of both 1st Battalion The Ranger Regiment (formerly 1st Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland) and 6th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland,” the statement reads.

This is Princess Anne’s first birthday after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September last year.