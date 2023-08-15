'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

Eric Braeden, however, added he is not fully recovered

Eric Braeden, known for the CBS soap opera Young and Restless, revealed he has beaten cancer after its diagnosis in April.

Suffering from bladder cancer, the 82-year-old took to Facebook Live Sunday to break the good news to fans, “As of three days ago, I am cancer-free," adding, “I thank you for all of your good thoughts, all of your prayers,” he said, adding that they “meant a great deal to me.”

The German actor added, “I can tell you it obviously has helped because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago — that’s when they thread a camera into your bladder — and I am cancer-free.”

“They couldn’t find a damn thing,” he continued. “Isn’t that nice?” But Braeden cautioned that he still has to tread the long road for a full recovery.

Adding, the MRI results will complete the picture of whether the cancer cells have spread to other organs. Still, he maintained that the positive report does not minus his several mandatory prophylactic infusions.



Meanwhile, Braeden was open about his condition from the start. In May, he told PEOPLE why he went public about his diagnosis.

“I decided to go public with it because I can help people not to be so fearful of it,” noting that his shocking discovery would urge other men to “have this damn thing checked out.”