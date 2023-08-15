What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly set conditions on her husband Prince Harry to get a divorce amid reports of his reconciliation with father King Charles and brother Prince William.



According to a report by Marca, the former Suits star has set numerous conditions including retaining her Duchess of Sussex title to potentially divorce Prince Harry.

The first condition includes a substantial sum, reportedly no less than $80 million, the report claims.

The second condition set by Meghan Markle for potential divorce is exclusive custody of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The third and last, which the publication claims the most noteworthy of these conditions, is that Meghan must retain her noble title of Duchess of Sussex in order to consent to Harry's request for separation.

The new claims came amid reports that King Charles and Prince Harry have managed to end their feud.