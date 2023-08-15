 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly set conditions on her husband Prince Harry to get a divorce amid reports of his reconciliation with father King Charles and brother Prince William.

According to a report by Marca, the former Suits star has set numerous conditions including retaining her Duchess of Sussex title to potentially divorce Prince Harry.

The first condition includes a substantial sum, reportedly no less than $80 million, the report claims.

The second condition set by Meghan Markle for potential divorce is exclusive custody of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The third and last, which the publication claims the most noteworthy of these conditions, is that Meghan must retain her noble title of Duchess of Sussex in order to consent to Harry's request for separation.

The new claims came amid reports that King Charles and Prince Harry have managed to end their feud.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?
Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert
Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller
Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation: ‘story has no truth to it’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation: ‘story has no truth to it’
Whitney Houston's friends and family celebrate her 60th birthday at the Legacy of Love Gala

Whitney Houston's friends and family celebrate her 60th birthday at the Legacy of Love Gala
Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k wedding lawsuit

Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k wedding lawsuit
Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Steve Martin

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Steve Martin
King Charles shares childhood photo with Princess Anne to wish her on 73rd birthday video

King Charles shares childhood photo with Princess Anne to wish her on 73rd birthday