Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'

Jessica Chastain said she wanted to reprise the role of her 2011's Oscar-nominated film

Jessica Chastain is making her wish public to revisit her movie that revolved around Black women but was under the scanner for its white saviour narrative.

It's 2011's The Help.

Dishing on the story that shed light on the Black maids working under white families amid racism peak in 1960s Mississippi, the 46-year-old told EW's Awards podcast that she wanted to reprise her supporting role.

"You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote. I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened. You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends," the Academy winner continued. "How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly."

The 46-year-old added that playing the aspiring mother who shared a friendly bond with her maid, Minny (Octavia Spencer), made her feel "so happy" to share the screen with A-list actors, including Viola Davis, Emma Stone, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"A lot of my characters I feel like I got toexperience a lot. Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character and I didn't really get to mine that much material, because I was a supporting part of that story," she added. "That's a character I wish I could revisit."

Helmed by Tate Taylor and adapted from Kathryn Stockett's novel, that tells the story of a journalist exploring the lives of Black women helpers in snooty rich white families.

Despite the Best Picture nomination and Spencer bagging the Oscars, the critics penned the movie to explain the ordeal of Blacks from the white lens.

