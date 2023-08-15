Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo

Celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary, Ashley Graham commemorated the special occasion with her husband, Justin Ervin, by sharing a captivating throwback photograph taken during their vacation on the Amalfi Coast of Italy back in 2019.

In honor of another year of marriage, the 35-year-old model poured her heartfelt feelings into a tribute dedicated to her spouse. Their love story began in 2009 when they met while both were volunteering for their church in New York City.

In her Instagram caption, the cover girl of Sports Illustrated expressed her enduring love with the words, "13 going on forever, I love you Justin. Happy anniversary." The accompanying image captured a timeless moment where the couple exchanged affectionate gazes, encapsulating their deep connection.

The photo depicted Ashley Graham, a mother of two, enveloping Justin Ervin, a 34-year-old cinematographer, with her arm around his waist while they enjoyed the ambiance of a yacht. Ervin stood proudly beside her, his bright smile reflecting their happiness.



An outpouring of well-wishes from fans and notable friends, including Adrienne Bailon, filled the comments section beneath Graham's post. The 39-year-old alum of The Cheetah Girls conveyed her affection by writing, 'Love you guys so much. Happy Anniversary!'

Meanwhile, Ervin shared an intimate moment on his Instagram Story, posting a tender snapshot of his hand resting gently atop Graham's.

Later, another snapshot emerged, capturing a casual moment of the couple together in a car, with Ervin at the wheel.

The pair wasted no time after their fortuitous meeting in 2009, swiftly tying the knot the following year. The couple made a significant announcement on their ninth wedding anniversary, revealing they were expecting their first child. In January 2020, their son Isaac was born.

Their journey as parents continued, as Ashley Graham revealed the anticipation of twins in the summer of 2021. The joyous occasion arrived in January 2022 when she gave birth to twin boys, Malachi and Roman, in the comfort of their own home.