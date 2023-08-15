Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reportedly has no desire to get back together with former boyfriend Jamie Foxx now that he's been trying to reconnect with her following his miraculous recovery.

The Alone Together star may care about the Django Unchained actor due to his health scare, an insider shared, but it is not possible she would want to reconcile with him.

While speaking to National Enquirer, a source said Foxx is “on a mission” to win Holmes back after he returned from the hospital.

The source noted that what Foxx had with Holmes was a “romance of passion” and it would be the “dream scenario” for him if she reconnects with him.

Assuming Holmes reaction, the source said it is "hard to imagine Katie wanting to revisit this romance."

However, the insider noted that "Jamie is hoping at the very least she'll allow him back into her life."

But there is a possibility that Holmes would reconsider her views about Foxx as “time's been a great healer," the source said.

"He just wants nothing but peace and love with everyone right now,” the insider added of Foxx, who was hospitalized after a medical complication in April.

Previously, an insider told Radar Online that Holmes was “worried” about Foxx amid his health scare even though the duo did not end on good terms.

A source said Holmes, who dated Foxx for six years from 2013 to 2019, was “desperate to find out more details” about his medical condition.