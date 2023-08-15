Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do'

But Taryn Manning shared an apology after being overcome with 'guilt' to expose the private matter in public

Taryn Manning opened her heart to the public about her affair with an unmarried man, with the confession peppered with sleazy details. But, hours later, she reflected remorse on unleashing private matters in the open.

The Netflix star acknowledged the issue could be handled in a better way instead of blurting out sordid details in a rush.

"Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with,' she continued. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family."

She added, "I am sorry for exposing my situation; I am not sorry for how I love,' she said, noting that she hoped to find 'somebody who cherishes me the way I adore them."

The controversy was kicked off in the early hours of Monday when the 44-year-old pulled over the car and shared her guilty truth with her nearly 1 million followers on Instagram.

Slurring in her admission, the Orange Is The New Black actor said that she allegedly had an affair with a man she thought was single, but now her wife is threatening a restraining order against her.

In the viral clip, she dished on the explicit parts of their relationship, explaining how she fulfilled his lover's wild fantasies under the sheet, adding, "Is that weird? That is what demons do."



Besides being his alleged gratification tool, the actor also revealed to buy him a boat as a token of her love.

Further, the Virginia native bristled at being labeled a lunatic by her ex's wife and her threats of a restraining order.

In response, Manning claimed she hit back, "No, I'll put your ass in jail. Anyway, so I've been I was ******* your man's ******** for weeks on end because he likes it a lot, and I do it to him, and he comes to me, and it happens.

'So you don't accuse me of being the lunatic, but I'll tell you one thing, lady, you want to put me in jail? I'll put you in jail so fast your head will be spinning.'