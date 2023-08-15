 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over Netflix content: ‘Sink or swim’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been issued stern warning over Netflix content following their split with Spotify in June.

The GB News cited Hollywood insiders as saying that the California-based royal couple are facing a "sink or swim" moment.

They are ‘under pressure’ to create successful content for Netflix as the streaming giant has paid £3 million to acquire the film rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake recently.

The film will be produced by Meghan and Harry under the banner of their Archewell Foundation’s productions arms.

The report further says Archie and Lilibet doting parents have very limited experience when it comes to producing movie, however, Netflix is trusting them to have a major role in turning the romantic novel into the film.

Other projects Meghan and Harry are working for Netflix include Bad Manners and Harry's documentary, Heart of Invictus

