Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he is ‘secure’ in his marriage to 23 year older Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson started dating Sam when he was 18 and she was 42

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has provided insights into his widely-discussed marriage with director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

The actor, known for his role in "Kick-Ass," got married to Sam when he was 22 years old while she was 45 years old at the time.

In a rare interview with Esquire, Aaron discussed his relationship and shared details about his marriage.

“I’ve probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody,” the 33-year-old said in the interview. “I’ve got really nothing to hide, and I’m secure in what we have.”

“But I’m not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me,” he added about his and Sam’s age gap.

The Kraven actor first encountered the British director, who was 56 at the time, while working on the 2009 drama Nowhere Boy, which marked Sam's directorial debut.

Their romantic relationship began when Aaron was 18 years old and Sam was 42, which generated significant criticism and media attention. Aaron portrayed the character of teenage John Lennon in the film.

“I met Sam as actor and director. I think we’re really great at collaborating,” he shared. “But that’s not why I fell in love with her.”

Afterward, the couple had the joy of becoming parents to two children: Wylda, who is now 13 years old, and Romy, who is 11 years old.

In addition to their own children, Aaron also embraces the role of stepfather to Sam's daughters, Angelica (25) and Jessie (15), from her previous marriage to Jay Jopling.

When reflecting on his life with Sam and their children, he shared his appreciation for the everyday experiences of being a father.

“I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff,” he told the outlet. “Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities … That feeds my soul.”

When discussing his own upbringing, he revealed that from a young age, he had always imagined himself as a man devoted to family life.

“[I knew] I was going to have a big family. I knew I was going to be a young father. I knew I was going to have many kids,” he shared.