Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils trailer of ‘Maestro’: Watch Bradley Cooper’s remarkable transformation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023


Netflix has unveiled the inaugural official trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper's second venture into directing, where he also takes on the role of conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Maestro intricately traces the journey of Leonard Bernstein, the genius behind the iconic compositions of West Side Story, Peter Pan, and other renowned works, as well as his complex relationship with Felicia. 

Spanning three decades, the story commences with their initial encounter at a gathering in 1946, progressing through two engagements and the nurturing of their three children — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina.

However, Maestro diverges from the traditional biopic approach, Netflix positions it as a compelling drama and love story: "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Sharing the screen with Cooper, She Said star Carey Mulligan portrays Montealegre, while Maya Hawke embodies their daughter, Jamie, and Sam Nivola portrays their son, Alexander. 

The ensemble cast also features Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan, and Mallory Portnoy.

The production team for Maestro includes notable names such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger as producers. Matthew Libatique, Cooper's collaborator from A Star Is Born, serves as the cinematographer.

Bradley Cooper marked his directorial debut with the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born, a film that starred himself and Lady Gaga. This acclaimed production earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Cooper received nominations for Best Actor and Adapted Screenplay. The film triumphed in the Original Song category for Lady Gaga's Shallow.

Maestro is set to make its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, followed by a limited theatrical release in November. Subsequently, it will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 20th.

