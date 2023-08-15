‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Darren Kent tragically dies at 36

Darren Kent won the Best Actor award in the Van D'Or Awards for his performance in Sunnyboy

British actor Darren Kent, renowned for his appearances in popular productions such as Game of Thrones and the BBC soap EastEnders, has passed away at the age of 36.

Tragically, Darren, who fought long-term health issues passed away last week. Notably, he portrayed the character of a Goatherd from Slavers Bay in the widely acclaimed HBO series, Game of Thrones.

Darren collaborated with prominent figures in Hollywood, sharing the screen with renowned talents such as Kristen Stewart from the Twilight franchise and Kiefer Sutherland, recognized for his role in 24.

Throughout his acting journey, this British luminary made appearances in notable productions like Snow White and the Huntsman and was a part of the cast for the TV series EastEnders.

Overcoming substantial health challenges, including osteoporosis, arthritis, and an exceedingly rare skin disorder, Darren displayed remarkable resilience.

Beyond his on-screen accomplishments, Darren exhibited a commitment to supporting various communities. He served as a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, an organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity for individuals regardless of their abilities. In 2018, Darren was bestowed with this role by Penni Bubb, the founder of the Mushroom Theatre Company.

Following his demise, she said: "Darren was a very supportive, generous and lovely man. He thoroughly enjoyed spending his time with us and performing for our students – especially when he used to sing for them! We are going to miss our much-loved patron so much, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terribly sad time."

Mushroom Theatre Company tweeted: "So very very sad to hear about the passing of our patron @darrenpaulkent. Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this difficult time."

Sharing the sad news with his followers, fellow patron and actor Lee Mead wrote: "Darren was an amazing human being and so special. Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news."

Actor Mark Haldor also penned an insightful tribute: "Darren inspired me every day of his life. He never let his circumstances dull his shine and regardless of any obstacles, achieved so many things in his life and career many of us only dream of. Not only an inspiration he was always every one else’s biggest supporter too."

In 2008, shortly after his graduation from the Italia Conti stage school in London, Darren secured his inaugural role in the film Mirrors. His career gained momentum, and within four years, he earned notable recognition.

Critic Barry Norman bestowed upon him the prestigious Best Actor award in the Van d'Or Awards for his outstanding performance in Sunnyboy.