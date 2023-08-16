 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Did Drake ignore Kim Kardashian at his concert?

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Did Drake Ignore Kim Kardashian at Concert?

Kim Kardashian recently generated a lot of buzz on the internet as she was spotted enjoying Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with her sister Khloe's ex-husband, Tristan Thompson. Now, some reports have surfaced hinting that the Kardashian star was ignored by Drake during the concert.

Kim was spotted leaning her arm on the railing as the Canadian rapper and songwriter made his way through the crowd to hype them up at his concert.

According to Metro, Kim's eyes were firmly locked on Drake, giving him a big smile. As the singer made his way up the stairs and reached Kim, he didn't stop and stormed right past her.

It is reported that the video shows only the back of Drake, so there's a possibility that he might have reciprocated Kim's smile with some facial expression or a polite smile.

XXL Magazine posted a video on their Twitter, now X, account that featured the whole incident.

The publication captioned the post, "Kim Kardashian got ignored by Drake at his concert."

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one saying, "Was Drake supposed to do something? Perhaps he could have stopped to ask why Andre Bocelli was her favourite singer instead of him."

Another person expressed his analysis of the video, saying, "Drake stopped briefly to talk to her."

In May, Kim lamented that she was being accused by her former husband, Kanye West, of having cheated on him with Drake.

She added, "I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector."

