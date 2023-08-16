Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation

Music icon Billie Eilish recently stunned her fans as she posted some new photos that featured herself wearing diamond grills on her teeth.



Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old hitmaker posted a few pictures. One of the pictures showed the singer grinning at the camera as her teeth sparkled, and another close-up shot of her face revealed Eilish's blingy diamond-studded teeth.

Eilish also showcased her new red roots by posting a top view of her head. Additionally, she shared another photo featuring her silver hair.



Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their opinions on the singer's recent transformation. Fans appeared to be divided, with some admiring her new look while others didn't appear to be very fond of their favourite artist's look.



One fan wrote, WTF, she did it with her teeth?" Another expressed, "She looks like an old man with her new tooth, but I still love her."

Another wrote, "The red hair is so iconic." A fourth one wrote, "I am so ready for the red era."