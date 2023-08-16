Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have taken inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow and decided to list their beach house in Santa Barbara County, California, on Airbnb.

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2015 after meeting during the filming of "That '70s Show," revealed their plan through a playful Instagram Reel on Tuesday.

In the video, Kutcher, aged 45, turned to Kunis, 40, and said, "Hey, babe. I have a really dumb idea," catching her off guard as she asked why he was recording.

Comparing his idea to his mustache, Kutcher suggested, “I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach.”

Kutcher was indeed serious about the proposition. He mentioned, “It’s really nice here. I think people will like it!” Kunis agreed saying, "Yeah, I think they’ll like it, too!”

Kutcher explained in the caption, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!”

While reservations for the "oceanfront oasis" would only be available from Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, the couple already received interest from potential guests. Joel Madden from Good Charlotte expressed his excitement, and comedian Whitney Cummings declared her intention to participate.



Their two-bedroom, two-bathroom house includes a living room, dining area, and full kitchen. A spacious patio with a large hot tub offers a great view of the Santa Ynez Mountains, and it's just steps away from the beach.

On the Airbnb website, Kutcher and Kunis, described their Santa Barbara County beach house stating, “Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we’re in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we’re talking about).”

They promised to welcome guests upon arrival and ensure they have everything they need for an enjoyable stay. Additionally, they planned to create content with their visitors to commemorate their Southern California experience.

Although meals and snacks will be provided, the couple pointed out the presence of local eateries, shops, and hiking trails nearby. The listing is available for a one-night stay on August 19, accommodating up to four guests.