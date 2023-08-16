King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The Royal Family’s interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upcoming new project has just been analyzed by experts who suspect, there are ‘ulterior motives at play’.

All of this has been brought to light by a PR and advertising expert named Matt Yanofsky.

His admissions were shared during a candid interview with The Daily Mirror US.

In the midst of this chat, he branded the Royal Family’s reaction a ‘passive-aggressive one’.

For those unversed, it has come in response to the couple’s plea to ‘tell their love story’.

In an effort to make it a reality, they have bought rights to a book titled, Meet Me at the Lake, by Carley Fortune that closely resembles their life stories.

It will be created under the banner of Archewell Productions, and recently received some backing from the Royal Family.

However, the PR expert warns it might simply be a ‘PR move’ by King Charles’ monarchy.

“Wishing Meghan the best' is the most passive-aggressive public relations speak I've ever read,” Mr Yanofsky said.

Even royal sources believe the Firm’s motivation behind this backing is to avoid ‘mud-slinging’ and purely a ‘self-preservation tactic’.

These insiders in question believe, “They're saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she's struggling without the royals.”

All these allegations have come amidst a slew of questions about the couple’s marital dynamic, as well as rumors that they are slated to divorce.