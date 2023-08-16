 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles is being ‘passive aggressive’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

The Royal Family’s interest in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upcoming new project has just been analyzed by experts who suspect, there are ‘ulterior motives at play’. 

All of this has been brought to light by a PR and advertising expert named Matt Yanofsky.

His admissions were shared during a candid interview with The Daily Mirror US.

In the midst of this chat, he branded the Royal Family’s reaction a ‘passive-aggressive one’.

For those unversed, it has come in response to the couple’s plea to ‘tell their love story’.

In an effort to make it a reality, they have bought rights to a book titled, Meet Me at the Lake, by Carley Fortune that closely resembles their life stories.

It will be created under the banner of Archewell Productions, and recently received some backing from the Royal Family.

However, the PR expert warns it might simply be a ‘PR move’ by King Charles’ monarchy.

“Wishing Meghan the best' is the most passive-aggressive public relations speak I've ever read,” Mr Yanofsky said.

Even royal sources believe the Firm’s motivation behind this backing is to avoid ‘mud-slinging’ and purely a ‘self-preservation tactic’.

These insiders in question believe, “They're saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she's struggling without the royals.”

All these allegations have come amidst a slew of questions about the couple’s marital dynamic, as well as rumors that they are slated to divorce. 

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper's new 'Maestro' teaser 'looks like Nazi propaganda?’ Fans react

Bradley Cooper's new 'Maestro' teaser 'looks like Nazi propaganda?’ Fans react
Kim Kardashian's captivating photos raise questions about late-night swim

Kim Kardashian's captivating photos raise questions about late-night swim
Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner? video

Jennifer Lopez gets ‘uncomfortable’ when Ben Affleck meets ex Jennifer Garner?
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis list Santa Barbara beach house on Airbnb
Nick Jonas triumphs over on-stage stumble at TD Garden in Boston

Nick Jonas triumphs over on-stage stumble at TD Garden in Boston
Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys movie date with son Reign Disick in Calabasas
Blac Chyna shares daughter's photo and intense workout regimen on Instagram

Blac Chyna shares daughter's photo and intense workout regimen on Instagram
Natalie Portman shines on gender equality panel amidst separation rumors

Natalie Portman shines on gender equality panel amidst separation rumors
Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Tristan Thompson showcases culinary skills on Instagram Story

Tristan Thompson showcases culinary skills on Instagram Story