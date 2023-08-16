 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations
Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations 

Prince William was recently appointed the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps by King Charles.

The announcement was made on the social media pages of the Royal Family on Friday.

The announcement accompanied multiple pictures of the King and Heir.

But the pictures shared by the King's team angered Prince William and Kate Middleton's fans.

The King was accused of being jealous of Princess Diana and was accused of treating his son William the same way.

The royal announcement said "Additional Military Appointments" but William's fans were of the view that it should be about Prince William's appointment as Colonel-In Chief of the Army Corps.

They said the statement barely mentioned William while it went to great lengths to share photos of Charles flying a helicopter from decades ago despite William's impressive military career and rigorous training.

Charles' team was slammed for failing to show Prince William in the cockpit.

Kensington Palace team, which has recently drawn criticism over its PR strategy, also avoided showing William in the cockpit of an aircraft in its video regarding the new affiliations.   

The video shared on Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram page regarding the affiliations is a testament to the fact that the Prince of Wales has finally realized that he couldn't make everything about himself and will have to bow before his father. 



More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

Piers Morgan trolls Prince Harry after defeating him in race for TV award

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

This Hollywood biggie 'spent a lifetime trying to not be an actor'

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final

Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final
Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’ video

Meghan Markle needs to ‘redefine’ identity: ‘Can’t harp on old beat forever’
Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William PDA-filled video goes viral
Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Meryl Streep sends fans into frenzy with original song in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating

Drake and Sexyy Red's photos and ongoing rumors keep fans speculating
Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles

Katie Price faces dental woes and legal battles amid ongoing struggles
Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'

Angelina Jolie to move to U.S. in bid to keep kids away from Brad Pitt: 'He hates it!'
Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Gino, Gordon, and Fred set to embark on new culinary adventure in Spain

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends

Meghan Markle birthday photo finally reveals her close circle of friends