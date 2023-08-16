Prince William forced to bow before King Charles after new military affiliations

Prince William was recently appointed the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps by King Charles.

The announcement was made on the social media pages of the Royal Family on Friday.

The announcement accompanied multiple pictures of the King and Heir.

But the pictures shared by the King's team angered Prince William and Kate Middleton's fans.

The King was accused of being jealous of Princess Diana and was accused of treating his son William the same way.

The royal announcement said "Additional Military Appointments" but William's fans were of the view that it should be about Prince William's appointment as Colonel-In Chief of the Army Corps.

They said the statement barely mentioned William while it went to great lengths to share photos of Charles flying a helicopter from decades ago despite William's impressive military career and rigorous training.

Charles' team was slammed for failing to show Prince William in the cockpit.

Kensington Palace team, which has recently drawn criticism over its PR strategy, also avoided showing William in the cockpit of an aircraft in its video regarding the new affiliations.

The video shared on Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Instagram page regarding the affiliations is a testament to the fact that the Prince of Wales has finally realized that he couldn't make everything about himself and will have to bow before his father.







