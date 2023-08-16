Rita Ora pens sweet birthday wish for ‘funnest’ and ‘smartest’ Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Rita Ora is celebrating husband Taika Waititi’s 48th birthday with a sweet birthday wish on Instagram.

The singer, who married Taika last year on August 4, penned a sweet Instagram birthday wish, writing, “Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU”

In her post, the Praising You singer also shared a slew of candid photos of the couple, beginning with two shots of the Thor: Love and Thunder director. The last in the series was a lighthearted video of the couple jamming to a song in a moving vehicle.

This comes after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary earlier this month with a Vogue interview. They shared all the details about their very secret wedding last year.

"She proposed to me, and I said ‘yes’ instantly," revealed Taika as he also mentioned the location of their wedding, which was rumored to be “London or France.”

"It was in L.A. with a small group of friends," he said as Rita chimed in "At our home!"

"There were about eight people there—just close friends and family, and parents on Zoom," added Taika.

Gushing over the peaceful and intimate celebration, Rita added, "I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."