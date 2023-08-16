Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage has ‘third party’: ‘Just like Diana’

Royal experts have just started offering some insights into what the true nature of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship entails.

Comments about the ‘genetic makeup’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson.

He broke everything down while speaking to Us Weekly.

In his interview, Ms Anderson broke down the dual aspect of the couple’s bond and branded it ‘complex.

Despite this, however, Mr Anderson also refuted rumors of an impending divorce, simultaneously, because theirs is “not just a Hollywood marriage.”

In his own words, “It’s a Hollywood marriage with the whole tensions of royalty thrown in” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in.

He also slipped in a few thoughts of his very own and said, “Frankly, people on that level, it’s very hard to imagine how they keep their sanity because [there’s] no privacy, none whatsoever.”

Not to mention, “people are constantly harping about them” so “the best thing they can do is ignore everything” he later added before signing off from the conversation.