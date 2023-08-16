 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Prince William reacts as England reaches Women’s World Cup final

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Prince William has shared his personal message to appreciate England’s women team after they defeated co-hosts Australia in the semi-finals of World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and said, “What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W.”

England will play Spain in the final of the Women´s World Cup after defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1 in front of more than 75,000 people in Sydney.

England took the lead in the first half through Ella Toone, only for Sam Kerr to equalise just after the hour, before Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored to put England into the final.

The Lionesses had stumbled at the same stage twice before but the European champions made no mistake this time to reach the final for the first time.

England had been in this position before, in 2015 and 2019, losing 2-1 on both occasions, with a third-place finish their best World Cup before now.

