Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations

Cillian Murphy, however, contends with the casting choice of Christopher Nolan in 2014's 'Interstellar'

American actor Cillian Murphy and British director Christopher Nolan's collaboration stretched back to 2005's Batman Begins. In this long-standing relationship, the star revealed one movie he wished to be part of, 2014's Interstellar.

During an interview with The Independent, the icy blue-eyed actor was asked about the film he wanted to star, “I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy replied.

“I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”

On the question of which movie he would pair with Nolan's latest flick on the American physicist.

Murphy responded, “You could go ‘Interstellar,’ which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch ‘Dunkirk,’ which is also set in World War II,” adding, "‘Dunkirk’ is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [‘Oppenheimer’].”

