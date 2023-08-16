After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses

Piers Morgan was all praises for the England team after they qualified for the final of the Women's Football World Cup.



Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo did the damage late on in Sydney as England shattered Australian dreams Wednesday with a clinical 3-1 win to set up a Women´s World Cup final against Spain.



The TV presenter called the victory "a sweet revenge for the Jonny Bairstow Ashes runout debacle."

He called the women's team "great ambassadors for England".

Days before praising the Lioness, Morgan had shared a video of Megan Rapinoe, an American soccer player, and condemned her over what he called her "Diabolical arrogance".

His tweet led to online abuse against the woman player, with people calling her out for not looking at a boy while giving him an autograph.

The video of Rapinoe was seen over 10 million times thanks to Morgan's comments which increased its online reach and led to her trolling.



