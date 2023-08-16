Raquel Leviss sans fear shares her unfiltered truth on NSFW video

Raquel Leviss is speaking out on the infamous video that shook her world and caused such ripples that swept the entertainment industry.

Breaking her silence on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the reality star who now goes by her birth name Rachel blasted her ex-lover for recording their NSFW video call without her knowledge that later was seen by the latter’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix, leading ‘Scandoval’ controversy birth.

The host posed the question about the alleged incident, “So you’re FaceTiming Tom, you’re in New York and Tom is in LA and you’re masturbating, and he’s recording you, and you don’t know you’re being recorded?”

“Correct,” Leviss nodded in affirmative.

The trio were linked in a scandal known to be as 'Scandoval'

The former beauty pageant recalled complete trust in the TomTom co-owner who led her to FaceTime him while in the unmentionable position when she was at the promotions of the season 10 last March.

“I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV, and Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment, so that happened.”

However, the 28-year-old did not have a faint idea as she claimed that her Vanderpump Rules co-star was recording their virtual lovemaking.

And the same fateful day, the blonde-haired reality star reportedly learned about their illicit relationship via the 40-year-old phone amid his onstage performance with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

“I get a text from Ariana sending me two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘you’re dead to me,’ and that’s how I knew that she knew,” adding, “And then also that’s how I found out I had been recorded without my consent, so of course all of these emotions came flooding over me.”

Remembering the “scary” incident, the California native added that sleazy clip was "not something that I would ever want my grandma to see.”

Except for the grandmother, the rest of the people ostensibly saw that explicit video.

As Leviss revealed, “It seems to be that a lot of people have seen it,” adding, “Some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online, and she also sent it to me, so I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people, but it’s not legal”.